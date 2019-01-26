202
Police: 5 people shot overnight at Indianapolis bar

By The Associated Press January 26, 2019 5:39 pm 01/26/2019 05:39pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police are investigating an overnight shooting at a bar that left five people hospitalized, including two in critical condition.

Deputy Chief Valerie Cunningham tells WXIN-TV that officers responding to a reported disturbance about 2 a.m. Saturday at the Brotherman Tavern found “pandemonium” at the scene.

She says officers found three people with apparent gunshot wounds and began providing life-saving aid.

Two other people shot at the bar were hospitalized after leaving the scene.

Sgt. Jim Gillespie said Saturday afternoon police believe the five victims’ injuries “are survivable.” He says two were in critical condition and the three others were in serious but stable condition.

Gillespie says no arrests have been made, but police believe someone involved in an earlier disturbance at the bar may have left the scene and returned and opened fire.

