‘Persons of interest’ questioned in death of Jazmine Barnes

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in Texas say “persons of interest” are being interviewed in the investigation into the shooting death of a 7-year-old black girl.

Jazmine Barnes was shot and killed in Houston on Dec. 30 after investigators say a suspect pulled alongside the car the girl was riding in with her family and fired into the vehicle. The shooting occurred as the family was heading to a store.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter late Saturday that persons of interest are being questioned, and that the investigation has “taken a new direction.” The sheriff’s office did not elaborate.

Earlier Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at a rally for the girl near where the shooting happened. Jazmine’s family has said they believe the shooting was racially motivated.

