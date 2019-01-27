202
The complete list of winners at Screen Actors Guild Awards

By The Associated Press January 27, 2019 10:19 pm 01/27/2019 10:19pm
An Actor statue appears under the red carpet tent at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Winners at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild awards, presented Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles:

FILM

Actress: Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Actor: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Ensemble: “Black Panther”

Actress in a supporting role: Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”

Actor in a supporting role: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Stunt Ensemble: “Black Panther”

TELEVISION

Actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Actress in a comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Comedy series ensemble: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Actress in a drama series: Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Drama series ensemble: “This Is Us”

Actor in a TV movie or limited series: Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Actress in a limited TV movie or series: Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

TV Stunt Ensemble: “GLOW”

Life Achievement: Alan Alda

