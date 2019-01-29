Oklahoma woman on trial in fatal shooting of police officer

SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) — The trial is underway of a 24-year-old Oklahoma woman charged in the 2017 shooting death of a Tecumseh police officer. A 12-member jury in Pottawatomie County was set to begin hearing…

SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) — The trial is underway of a 24-year-old Oklahoma woman charged in the 2017 shooting death of a Tecumseh police officer.

A 12-member jury in Pottawatomie County was set to begin hearing evidence Tuesday in the trial of Brooklyn Danielle Williams, who is charged with second-degree murder in the March 26, 2017, death of 22-year-old Officer Justin Terney.

Williams was driving a car carrying 37-year-old Byron James Shepard when Terney stopped her for a traffic violation . Authorities say Shepard ran from the scene when Terney learned of an arrest warrant against him, and the two eventually shot each other. Terney died the following day.

Shepard recovered from his wounds and faces first-degree murder and other charges. His trial is scheduled for October.

Williams and Shepard have pleaded not guilty.

