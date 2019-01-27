202
Home » National News » Oklahoma City apartment complex…

Oklahoma City apartment complex fire kills woman, 3 kids

By The Associated Press January 27, 2019 1:03 pm 01/27/2019 01:03pm
Share

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say a fire at an Oklahoma City apartment complex killed a woman and three children.

Firefighters say the blaze broke out shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side. Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson says a man jumped off a balcony to escape the flames but still suffered second-degree burns and injuries from the jump.

The man told firefighters that his girlfriend and three children, a girl and two boys, were still in the apartment. The woman and two of the children were pronounced dead at the scene and firefighters found the third child’s body in the rubble several hours later. Authorities haven’t said whether the victims were related. They say eight apartments were damaged.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500