202
Home » National News » Nurse indicted on charges…

Nurse indicted on charges of raping incapacitated woman

By The Associated Press January 30, 2019 6:38 pm 01/30/2019 06:38pm
Share
FILE - This Jan. 25, 2019 file photo shows the Hacienda HealthCare facility in Phoenix. A month after an incapacitated woman gave birth at a Phoenix long-term care facility, a panel is calling on Arizona lawmakers and agencies to make policy changes to protect vulnerable adults from sexual abuse. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX (AP) — A nurse suspected of raping an incapacitated woman who later gave birth at a long-term care facility in Phoenix has been indicted on charges of sexual assault and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The document filed Tuesday mirrors charges that prosecutors filed last week against 36-year-old Nathan Dorceus Sutherland.

Sutherland is expected to enter a plea to the charges at an arraignment hearing next Tuesday.

His attorney, David Gregan, didn’t immediately return a call Wednesday seeking comment.

Authorities say the 29-year-old victim was raped by Sutherland at Hacienda HealthCare. He was fired after his arrest.

Gregan has previously said there’s no direct evidence linking Sutherland to the rape, but investigators say Sutherland’s DNA matched a sample from the newborn.

Workers at Hacienda say they didn’t know the woman was pregnant.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Health & Fitness News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500