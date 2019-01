By The Associated Press

SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — No clear motive for Florida bank shooter, did not appear to target 5 women killed or intend to rob branch, police say.

SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — No clear motive for Florida bank shooter, did not appear to target 5 women killed or intend to rob branch, police say.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.