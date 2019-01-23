Nielsen’s top programs for Jan. 14-20

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 14-20. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership. 1. AFC Championship: New England vs. Kansas City, CBS, 53.92 million. 2. “AFC Championship Post…

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 14-20. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. AFC Championship: New England vs. Kansas City, CBS, 53.92 million.

2. “AFC Championship Post Game,” CBS, 24.34 million.

3. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 13.33 million.

4. “NCIS,” CBS, 12.22 million.

5. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 11.46 million.

6. “AGT Champions,” NBC, 9.99 million.

7. “FBI,” CBS, 9.34 million.

8. “Magnum, P.I.,” CBS, 8.76 million.

9. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 8.51 million.

10. “Mom,” CBS, 8.46 million.

11. “Chicago Fire,” CBS, 8.03 million.

12. “This is Us,” NBC, 7.75 million.

13. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 7.62 million.

14. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 7.29 million.

15. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 7.26 million.

16. “Bull,” CBS, 7.09 million.

17. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 7.08 million.

18. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 6.95 million.

19. “MacGyver,” CBS, 6.9 million.

20. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 6.83 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

