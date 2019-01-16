New Orleans police arrest man after rapper was gunned down

202
By The Associated Press January 16, 2019 4:17 pm 01/16/2019 04:17pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police have arrested a man accused of being involved in the slaying of rapper Young Greatness outside of a Waffle House.

Citing records, Nola.com/The Times-Picayune reports 38-year-old Donald Reaux was arrested Wednesday. He was booked on charges including accessory to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Police didn’t immediately say how Reaux was connected to the 34-year-old rapper’s death. Young Greatness may be best known for his 2015 song, “Moolah,” which reached the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The rapper’s real name was Theodore Jones. He was fatally shot outside the eatery Oct. 29.

Police recovered Jones’ stolen car after the shooting and released images of Reaux as a “person of interest.” They also sought another man for questioning.

It’s unclear if Reaux has a lawyer who could comment.

