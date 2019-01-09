202.5
New Mexican arrested for allegedly stealing postal truck

By The Associated Press January 9, 2019 7:42 pm 01/09/2019 07:42pm
RATON, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say a woman who allegedly stole a postal truck has been arrested in Raton.

Police were notified about 8 a.m. Wednesday that a U.S. Postal Service vehicle was stolen from the Maxwell area.

It was later located on Interstate 25 and that began a pursuit involving police officers.

Stop sticks were deployed to end the incident and police say 34-year-old Chanel Eskleson of Raton was taken into custody.

Police say she’s been booked into the Colfax County Detention Center on suspicion of theft, burglary, aggravated assault, criminal property damage and driving on a suspended license.

It was unclear Wednesday night if Eskleson has a lawyer yet.

Topics:
Funny & Weird News National News
