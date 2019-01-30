202
New Jersey’s top court won’t hear ex-NFL star’s appeal

By The Associated Press January 30, 2019 10:44 am 01/30/2019 10:44am
FILE - In this July 21, 2015, former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Irving Fryar sits in court in Mount Holly, N.J., waiting for jury selection to begin in his and his mother's trial on charges of conspiracy and theft by deception. Fryar was found guilty of a role in a mortgage scam on Friday, Aug. 7, 2015, and faces up to 10 years in prison. The 52-year-old former wide receiver, who made his name at the University of Nebraska and with several professional teams, applied for multiple mortgage loans in quick succession while using the same property as collateral, a jury found. (Clem Murray/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Poo, Filel)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Supreme Court won’t hear a request from former NFL star Irving Fryar to overturn his conviction for his role in a mortgage scam.

The court announced its decision Tuesday but did not elaborate.

Fryar and his mother were convicted in August 2015 of applying for mortgage loans in quick succession while using the same property as collateral. They eventually were found guilty of conspiracy and theft by deception.

Fryar’s defense argued at trial he was the victim of a “con artist” who told him to carry out the scheme.

Fryar was a star wide receiver at the University of Nebraska and played in the NFL in the 1980s and 1990s for the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Redskins.

