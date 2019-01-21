202
New Hampshire Democrats consider emergency shutdown funding

By The Associated Press January 21, 2019 3:14 pm 01/21/2019 03:14pm
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democratic leaders in the New Hampshire Legislature are considering emergency legislation to help furloughed federal workers.

Senate President Donna Soucy and House Speaker Steve Shurtleff said Monday they are exploring legislation to allow the state Department of Employment Security to issue unemployment benefits to furloughed workers during the partial government shutdown. They also are looking at using surplus state funds to supplement the lost funding for federal programs.

In a statement, the Democrats said they will not let New Hampshire residents suffer because of what they called President Donald Trump’s “ill-advised and uncompromising position on the border wall.”

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history entered its 31st day Monday.

