202.5
Home » National News » Nebraska measure would ban…

Nebraska measure would ban slavery as criminal punishment

By The Associated Press January 8, 2019 4:14 pm 01/08/2019 04:14pm
Share

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker wants to close a 143-year-old loophole in the state constitution that allows people to be enslaved as punishment for a crime.

Sen. Justin Wayne, of Omaha, says he will introduce a ballot proposal to amend the Nebraska Constitution during the legislative session that begins Wednesday.

The state constitution has banned slavery and involuntary servitude since 1875, except as punishment for a crime. Wayne says the loophole was used to force former slaves back into unpaid labor for private parties, a system known as convict leasing.

Wayne says the constitution serves as the moral and legal foundation for Nebraska’s laws, and removing the language shows slavery is not a Nebraska value.

The measure would need approval from the Legislature and voters to take effect.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500