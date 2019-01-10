202.5
N. Carolina officer shot, wounded; 2 suspects in custody

By The Associated Press January 10, 2019 1:20 pm 01/10/2019 01:20pm
This photo provided by Wake City-County Bureau of Identification shows Cedric Jamal Kearney. Raleigh Police say a police officer was wounded Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019l and hospitalized while trying to take a suspect into custody. A police news release said Kearney, 24, faces charges including attempted murder and assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm. A second suspect, Antonio Fletcher, 21, was charged with possessing a stolen firearm. (Wake City-County Bureau of Identification via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say an officer was shot several times while trying to take a suspect into custody.

Raleigh Police say the male officer was wounded Wednesday night and hospitalized. Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said Thursday morning the officer was out of surgery but didn’t elaborate on his condition.

One suspect was arrested Wednesday night, while the other was caught hours later after a manhunt that shut down a nearby highway and neighborhood.

A police news release said Cedric Jamal Kearney, 24, faces charges including attempted murder and assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm. A second suspect, Antonio Dequan Fletcher, 21, was charged with possessing a stolen firearm. It wasn’t clear if they had attorneys; phone listings for them couldn’t be found in an online search.

