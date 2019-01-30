202
Home » National News » Mother sobs during trial…

Mother sobs during trial when prosecutors show photos of son

By The Associated Press January 30, 2019 3:07 pm 01/30/2019 03:07pm
2 Shares
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office in New Hampton, Iowa, shows Cheyanne Harris. Harris, the mother of a baby whose lifeless body was found in an infant swing wearing a maggot-infested diaper is standing trial in his death. Harris has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. The trial was moved to Le Mars in Plymouth County from Chickasaw County because of publicity. Prosecutors are expected to begin their case Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.(Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office via AP)

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman charged in the death of her baby left the courtroom sobbing during the first day of her trial when prosecutors showed photos of her lifeless son in a swing set.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports 21-year-old Cheyanne Harris caused a break in her trial Wednesday at the Plymouth County Courthouse in Le Mars.

Harris has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. She was arrested in August 2017 after medics found 4-month-old Sterling Koehn dead in the swing in a dark, sweltering bedroom.

An autopsy shows he died of malnutrition, dehydration and an E. coli infection caused by being left in a maggot-infested diaper for up to two weeks.

The boy’s father, Zachary Koehn, already has been sentenced to life in prison .

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500