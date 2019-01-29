More staff on leave as hospital reviews deaths, drug doses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio hospital has put more employees, including managers, on leave amid allegations that an intensive-care doctor ordered potentially fatal doses of pain medication for dozens of patients. Mount Carmel Health…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio hospital has put more employees, including managers, on leave amid allegations that an intensive-care doctor ordered potentially fatal doses of pain medication for dozens of patients.

Mount Carmel Health System says Tuesday that 23 staff members are on leave pending further investigation of claims centered on Mount Carmel West hospital in Columbus.

It earlier announced six pharmacists and 14 nurses were on leave. The doctor, William Husel (HYOO’-suhl), was fired in December.

Mount Carmel says the doctor ordered excessive doses for at least 34 patients over several years.

That has raised questions about whether drugs were used to hasten deaths intentionally or illegally without patients’ families knowing, and whether pharmacists and nurses ignored existing safeguards.

Husel’s lawyers aren’t commenting.

Mount Carmel has apologized and is investigating, as are police.

