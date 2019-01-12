202.5
Michigan police arrest 2 in soldier’s New Year’s Eve slaying

By The Associated Press January 12, 2019 1:45 pm 01/12/2019 01:45pm
ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police in southern Michigan have arrested two suspects in the New Year’s Eve slaying of a soldier who was fatally shot while on leave.

The St. Joseph Township Police Department said Saturday that the suspects were arrested in 23-year-old Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III’s killing after authorities received a tip.

Police said no additional information, including the suspects’ names, will be released until they are arraigned.

Berrien County Prosecutor Mike Sepic will release more information Monday.

Hassel was shot Dec. 31 while visiting his family for the holidays. He died at a hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hassel’s obituary says he enlisted in the Army in 2015 and was recently promoted to sergeant. He and his wife, Spc. Kemia Martin, have one son.

