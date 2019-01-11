202.5
Home » National News » Michigan man to stand…

Michigan man to stand trial in slaying, dismemberment

By The Associated Press January 11, 2019 6:55 pm 01/11/2019 06:55pm
Share
Jared Chance listens to testimony during his preliminary examination at the Kent County Courthouse, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Chance, from Grand Rapids, faces multiple charges, including murder and mutilation of a body, in Ashley Young's death. (Neil Blake/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A 29-year-old western Michigan man will stand trial in a woman’s slaying and dismemberment.

Jared Chance was bound over Friday to Kent County Circuit Court following testimony in a district court hearing. He is charged with murder, mutilation of a body, concealing a death and tampering with evidence in the death of 31-year-old Ashley Young of Oshtemo Township, southeast of Grand Rapids.

Young’s torso was found Dec. 2 in the basement of Chance’s Grand Rapids rental home. She was last seen alive on Nov. 29.

A forensic pathologist testified the body appeared to have been cut with an electric saw.

Chance’s 76-year-old father, James, and his 63-year-old mother, Barbara, will stand trial on perjury and accessory after the fact charges. They are accused of not informing police about what happened .

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500