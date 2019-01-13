202.5
Miami airport to reopen terminal amid government shutdown

By The Associated Press January 13, 2019 7:42 pm 01/13/2019 07:42pm
MIAMI (AP) — Miami International Airport officials say they’ll reopen a terminal Monday that was closed part of the weekend amid a staff shortage caused by the partial government shutdown.

Airport spokesman Greg Chin told news outlets Sunday Concourse G will resume operations Monday after closing for parts of Saturday and Sunday. The airport didn’t have enough Transportation Security Administration agents to staff the security checkpoint.

Chin says the checkpoint will be fully staffed Monday.

Many TSA employees have called out sick to protest having to work but not being paid amid the shutdown.

A TSA security checkpoint was closed Sunday afternoon in Terminal B at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport and was to stay that way the rest of the day. Officials ascribed the closure to staffing issues associated with the partial shutdown.

National News
