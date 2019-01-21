202
Memorial set up outside house of slain Oregon family

By The Associated Press January 21, 2019 11:16 pm 01/21/2019 11:16pm
Crime scene tape marks off an area, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, near a memorial of candles, flowers and teddy bears outside a house where authorities say a man killed four members of his family, including his infant daughter, at the Canby, Oregon, home they shared, over the weekend. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A memorial of candles, flowers and teddy bears was set upside outside a house where authorities say a man killed four members of his family – including his infant daughter – at the Oregon home they shared.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Mark Leo Gregory Gago killed his parents, his girlfriend and their daughter Saturday night before deputies fatally shot him.

Authorities have not yet released the victims’ causes of death and were continuing to investigate Monday.

The sheriff’s office identified the victims as Olivia Gago, 9 months, Shaina Sweitzer, 31, Jerry Bremer, 66, and Pamela Bremer, 64.

The home is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Portland and northeast of the city of Woodburn.

Well-wishers left messages such “Forever Loved” at the memorial.

