Markets Right Now: US stock indexes end with meager gains

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local): 4 p.m. Major stock indexes wound up slightly higher after a day of wandering between small gains and losses. Consumer products…

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Major stock indexes wound up slightly higher after a day of wandering between small gains and losses.

Consumer products makers rose Wednesday, led by a 4.9 percent jump in Procter & Gamble after the company reported strong results for its latest quarter.

Most other sectors in the S&P 500 index also rose. Technology companies posted some of the biggest gains.

Energy companies fell as the price of crude oil slipped for the third time in four days.

The S&P 500 climbed 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,638.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 171 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,575. The Nasdaq edged up 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,025.

Small-company stocks fell.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.75 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are turning slightly lower on Wall Street, giving up an early gain, as health care companies and banks fall.

Drug and infant formula maker Abbott Laboratories is leading health care stocks lower Wednesday after its sales fell short of Wall Street estimates.

Energy companies are down as the price of crude oil falls for the third time in four days after a strong start to 2019.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had jumped 296 points earlier as investors cheered strong earnings from IBM, Proctor & Gamble and United Technologies.

The S&P 500 fell 14 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,618.

The Dow fell 42 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,357. The Nasdaq lost 49 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,972.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are rising at the opening bell following solid results from a string of companies including IBM and Procter & Gamble.

Technology and consulting company IBM rose 7.2 percent Wednesday after it topped Wall Street’s expectations in the fourth quarter. Consumer products maker Proctor & Gamble jumped 6.4 percent.

Elevator and jet engine maker United Technologies climbed 6.1 percent.

The S&P 500 index added 15 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,648 after it fell 1.4 percent Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 251 points, or 1 percent, to 24,655. The Nasdaq composite gained 44 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,064.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.77 percent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.