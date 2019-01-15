Markets Right Now: Stocks close at highest level in a month

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local): 4 p.m. U.S. stocks rallied to their highest level in more than a month after China’s government moved to inject more…

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

U.S. stocks rallied to their highest level in more than a month after China’s government moved to inject more life into its economy by cutting taxes.

Netflix led a surge in high-tech companies Tuesday after announcing a series of price increases. The video streaming company surged 6.5 percent.

First Republic Bank jumped 12 percent after reporting earnings that were better than analysts were expecting.

Sherwin-Williams dropped 4.1 percent after the maker of paints and industrial coatings said it had a weak quarter.

The S&P 500 rose 27 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,610.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 155 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,065. The Nasdaq added 117 points, or 1.7 percent, to 7,023.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged up to 2.72 percent.

