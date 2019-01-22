202
Manslaughter charges tossed in suburban Detroit jail death

By The Associated Press January 22, 2019 7:50 pm 01/22/2019 07:50pm
DETROIT (AP) — A judge has dismissed involuntary manslaughter charges against a former suburban Detroit police officer and two paramedics in connection with the death of a man in jail.

The judge ruled Tuesday that prosecutors presented insufficient evidence that the actions of former Westland police Sgt. Ronald Buckley and Westland paramedics Matt Dicosola and Leah Maynard caused the December 2017 death of 35-year-old William Marshall.

The three of them still face misconduct in office charges.

Buckley was fired in October three days after being charged with Dicosola and Maynard.

Marshall was arrested by Westland police for drug possession. Authorities say he repeatedly had convulsions in the police lockup but wasn’t given medical treatment. He died of cocaine toxicity.

National News
