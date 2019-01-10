202.5
Man who streamed police video, died may have had meningitis

By The Associated Press January 10, 2019 1:37 pm 01/10/2019 01:37pm
PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Officials are investigating whether a man who streamed a frantic video from a New Jersey police station and later died had bacterial meningitis.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said Thursday that he and others who had contact with Jameek Lowery were given antibiotics as a precaution. Officials are awaiting lab results to determine whether Lowery had the potentially deadly disease.

Lowery called 911 early Saturday and claimed he had taken ecstasy and was paranoid. The 27-year-old eventually went to the police station and streamed a sometimes-incoherent video of himself before he was subdued and taken to a hospital. He died Monday.

Officials are awaiting the results of an autopsy and a prosecutor’s investigation.

