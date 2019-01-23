202
Man driving when Missouri boy was fatally shot gets 15 years

January 23, 2019
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who was driving a vehicle when a passenger started shooting at a Missouri home, killing a sleeping 3-year-old boy, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

KMBC reports 26-year-old SirTerry Stevenson pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and three other charges in the May 2015 death of Amorian Hale.

Investigators say Stevenson was driving a vehicle when a passenger fired at a Kansas City home where the boy’s family lived. Bullets from an assault-style rifle struck the house. The boy was struck in the head and died instantly.

The passenger who fired the shot, Dominique Marchbanks, was sentenced to life plus 165 years in prison in December 2018.

Two adults and three other children in the home were not injured.

