202
Home » National News » Low-flying military plane startles…

Low-flying military plane startles downtown Nashville

By The Associated Press January 18, 2019 6:40 pm 01/18/2019 06:40pm
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A huge military airplane buzzed low over downtown Nashville on Friday, startling the city and its workers in high-rise buildings downtown.

Tennessee Gov.-elect Bill Lee says the plane was making a flyover practice run for his inauguration Saturday, even though the flyover was canceled because the event will be indoors. Lee says it was ultimately the military’s decision to make the practice run.

Lee’s inauguration Saturday has been moved inside due to weather.

The Tennessee Air National Guard tells WSMV-TV that it canceled Saturday’s flyover when the inauguration was moved indoors, but continued with the C-17 military plane exercise Friday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500