Louisiana man pleads guilty in livestreamed killing

By The Associated Press January 24, 2019 6:24 pm 01/24/2019 06:24pm
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to murdering his former girlfriend while she was livestreaming on Facebook.

News agencies report that 37-year-old Johnathan Robinson of Shreveport pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder of 27-year-old Rannita Williams.

The plea agreement means he cannot be sentenced to death and must be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors tell KTBS-TV Robinson also will get a concurrent 100-year sentence for shooting at police during an 80-minute standoff with eight officers.

KTBS reports that as Robinson left the courtroom, he asked to speak to Williams’ mother. Fighting back tears, he apologized to Anita Williams. Sobbing, she told him she forgave him.

Robinson also apologized for shooting at police. One officer was hit in the wrist.

