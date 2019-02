By The Associated Press

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky jury awards U.S. Sen. Rand Paul more than $580,000 in damages against his neighbor for attack. .

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky jury awards U.S. Sen. Rand Paul more than $580,000 in damages against his neighbor for attack. .

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.