202
Home » National News » Judge: Woman charged with…

Judge: Woman charged with sneaking onto flight doing well

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 2:15 pm 01/23/2019 02:15pm
Share
FILE - This January 2018, file photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Marilyn Hartman. A Chicago judge says she's happy to hear that Hartman, a woman dubbed a serial stowaway for repeatedly sneaking onto commercial flights, is "doing so well" at the facility where she's being housed while awaiting trial. Cook County Judge Peggy Chiampas made the comments during a status hearing Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, for Hartman, who was arrested last year after authorities said she sneaked onto a flight from Chicago to London. (Chicago Police Department via AP, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago judge says she’s happy to hear that a woman dubbed a serial stowaway for repeatedly sneaking onto commercial flights is “doing so well” at the facility where she’s being housed while awaiting trial.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Cook County Judge Peggy Chiampas made the comments during a status hearing Tuesday for Marilyn Hartman. While awaiting trial on felony trespass and burglary charges, Hartman must wear a GPS tracker and must stay away from airports, train stations and bus stations.

Hartman has sneaked onto planes half-a-dozen times and has been caught inside and near airports dozens more. She was arrested last year after sneaking onto a flight from Chicago to London.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500