Judge rules in favor of Hasbro in Game of Life lawsuit

By The Associated Press January 29, 2019 12:38 am 01/29/2019 12:38am
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — It appears Hasbro is the true winner of The Game of Life.

The Providence Journal reports a Los Angeles federal judge ruled in favor of the Rhode Island-based toy company Friday in a lawsuit over who owns the rights to the popular board game.

The widow of toy inventor Bill Markham claimed in the lawsuit her husband was denied his legacy of creating the game, and Reuben Klamer took full credit.

She says her husband was also cut out of more than $2 million in royalties.

Both Hasbro and Klamer argued Markham was hired by Klamer to create a prototype for the game.

The judge said in his ruling that the creation of the game was a collective effort, and the copyright belonged to the hirer and not the worker.

National News
