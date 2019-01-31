202
Home » National News » Judge rejects request to…

Judge rejects request to delay removal of Confederate statue

By The Associated Press January 31, 2019 6:44 pm 01/31/2019 06:44pm
Share

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has rejected an emergency plea to delay removal of a Confederate statue.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the United Daughters of the Confederacy made the request Thursday to halt removal of the statue from downtown Winston-Salem. The UDC had until Thursday to have the Confederate statue moved or face city action to remove it.

City Manager Lee Garrity, relaying information from city attorney Angela Carmon, said a Forsyth County judge turned down the UDC’s effort to halt the city’s effort to have the statue removed.

In a letter Wednesday to the lawyer for the UDC, Carmon said the presence of the statue in its current location jeopardizes its preservation and is harmful to public safety. The statue has been vandalized twice in less than 18 months.

___

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500