Judge issues acquittal for justice on 1 count, denies others

By The Associated Press January 11, 2019 7:09 pm 01/11/2019 07:09pm
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge has issued an acquittal on one of the counts that former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry was convicted of at trial last year but denied his request for a new trial on other counts.

U.S. District Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr. ruled Friday that there was insufficient evidence to convict Loughry of trying to influence testimony.

Loughry filed a motion Nov. 6. for a new trial and asked to be acquitted of nine of 11 federal charges. He was convicted in October of mail and wire fraud involving his personal use of state cars and fuel cards.

Loughry resigned Nov. 12. He had been suspended from his seat over allegations that he repeatedly lied and used his public office for personal gain.

Topics:
National News
