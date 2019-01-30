Judge dismisses lawsuit over Dodge City polling site

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against a western Kansas county after the only polling site in Dodge City was moved outside of town before the November election. U.S.…

U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree on Wednesday granted an unopposed motion filed last week by the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas to voluntarily dismiss the litigation.

The decision was made after Ford County Clerk Debbie Cox announced plans to open two voting sites in Dodge City for future elections.

The ACLU sued Cox in October, arguing that moving the polling site made it more difficult for the city’s majority Hispanic population to vote. Cox said she moved the site because of construction at the traditional polling site at the civic center in the mostly white part of town.

