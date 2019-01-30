202
Home » National News » Judge dismisses lawsuit over…

Judge dismisses lawsuit over Dodge City polling site

By The Associated Press January 30, 2019 10:43 am 01/30/2019 10:43am
Share

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against a western Kansas county after the only polling site in Dodge City was moved outside of town before the November election.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree on Wednesday granted an unopposed motion filed last week by the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas to voluntarily dismiss the litigation.

The decision was made after Ford County Clerk Debbie Cox announced plans to open two voting sites in Dodge City for future elections.

The ACLU sued Cox in October, arguing that moving the polling site made it more difficult for the city’s majority Hispanic population to vote. Cox said she moved the site because of construction at the traditional polling site at the civic center in the mostly white part of town.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500