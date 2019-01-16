Judge accepts Manafort’s resignation as Connecticut lawyer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has accepted former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s proposal to permanently give up his right to practice law in the state amid disbarment proceedings. Judge David Sheridan in…

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has accepted former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s proposal to permanently give up his right to practice law in the state amid disbarment proceedings.

Judge David Sheridan in Hartford on Tuesday also issued a finding of misconduct related to Manafort’s guilty pleas in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Manafort, a New Britain native, was admitted to the Connecticut bar in 1974 but never had a law office in Connecticut. His resignation from the bar will end lawyer discipline proceedings.

Manafort’s right to practice law in the District of Columbia was recently suspended.

Manafort was among the first Americans charged in Mueller’s investigation. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in Washington and faces sentencing in a separate case in Virginia.

