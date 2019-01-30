202
Home » National News » Inert grenade found in…

Inert grenade found in passenger’s bag at Newark airport

By The Associated Press January 30, 2019 4:03 pm 01/30/2019 04:03pm
Share

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal authorities say an inert grenade was found in a passenger’s luggage at Newark Liberty International Airport right outside New York City.

Transportation Security Administration officials said officers found the grenade Wednesday in the bag of a passenger heading to Phoenix.

Officials said the grenade was real but had been rendered incapable of exploding. The man told them that he was on his way to military training.

Spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein told the North Jersey Record that the man wasn’t charged and was allowed to board the flight — without the grenade, which was confiscated.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500