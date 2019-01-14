202.5
Hunter who killed neighbor he mistook for a deer sentenced

By The Associated Press January 14, 2019 10:05 am 01/14/2019 10:05am
MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York hunter has been sentenced to one to three years in prison for accidentally killing a neighbor he mistook for a deer.

Thomas Jadlowski was sentenced on Monday in Chautauqua (shuh-TAW’-kwuh) County Court. He pleaded guilty in October to criminally negligent homicide and hunting after sunset.

Authorities say Jadlowski shot Rose Billquist with a high-powered hunting pistol as she walked her dogs in fields behind her rural Sherman home on Thanksgiving eve in 2017.

National News
