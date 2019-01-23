202
Home » National News » Hundreds of schools close,…

Hundreds of schools close, flights delayed amid Midwest snow

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 2:10 pm 01/23/2019 02:10pm
Share
Meredith Davis scrapes off her car as snow and freezing rain arrived on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

DETROIT (AP) — Hundreds of schools are closed across the Midwest and Detroit’s main airport is seeing hours-long delays as a major snowstorm crawls across the region.

The National Weather Service issued weather advisories and warnings across several northern U.S. states on Wednesday, from the Dakotas to Michigan and much of the Northeast.

Travelers were stranded when Detroit Metropolitan Airport closed Tuesday evening amid icy conditions. The airport reopened midmorning Wednesday, but flights are expected to be delayed an average of five hours.

In Indiana, 51 passengers had to get off a plane after it slid on ice and stopped in a snowbank at Fort Wayne International Airport. No one was injured.

Forecasters say up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow fell in parts of Wisconsin , where dozens of schools are closed. Hundreds more schools and several universities canceled classes in Michigan, Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500