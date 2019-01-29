How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks wound up with a mixed finish on Wall Street Tuesday as an early gain faded, giving the benchmark S&P 500 index its second straight decline. Losses in technology and media companies outweighed solid gains…

Stocks wound up with a mixed finish on Wall Street Tuesday as an early gain faded, giving the benchmark S&P 500 index its second straight decline.

Losses in technology and media companies outweighed solid gains in industrial and health care stocks. Investors were assessing a mixed bag of corporate earnings and looking ahead to a heavy schedule of news on companies and the economy.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 dropped 3.85 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,640.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 51.74 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,579.96.

The Nasdaq composite fell 57.39 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,028.29.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 2.09 points, or 0.1 percent, to $1,471.45.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 24.76 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Dow is down 157.24 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 136.57 points, or 1.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 11.41 points, or 0.8 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 133.15 points, or 5.3 percent.

The Dow is up 1,252.50 points, or 5.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 393.01 points, or 5.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 122.89 points, or 9.1 percent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.