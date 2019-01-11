202.5
Historic music recording studio in Detroit bought by state

By The Associated Press January 11, 2019 12:36 pm 01/11/2019 12:36pm
DETROIT (AP) — A historic Detroit music studio where stars such as Aretha Franklin and Miles Davis recorded has been bought by the state to preserve the building during a freeway project.

Michigan’s Transportation department says Friday that United Sound Systems will be relocated to an adjacent parking lot to allow more distance from proposed retaining walls along Interstate 94.

The studio produced the first single for the Tamla Records label which later became Berry Gordy’s Motown Records. It closed in the mid-2000s and was targeted for demolition in 2013 under a plan to widen I-94.

The state spent $1.7 million from the freeway project’s right of way funds for the building, lot and studio equipment.

The building will remain inside a historical district. Transportation officials say they will work to sell it after it’s moved.

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News National News
