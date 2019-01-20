202
Handcuffed man flees police during transport

By The Associated Press January 20, 2019 3:22 pm 01/20/2019 03:22pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department is looking for a man last seen in handcuffs who fled from authorities while he was being taken to a booking center.

Authorities say the 31-year-old was in the custody of Department of Homeless Services police.

He was being taken to Brooklyn Central Booking when he pulled away and ran. Authorities say he had his hands cuffed behind him at the time.

National News
