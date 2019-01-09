Government shutdown cancel’s Carson prayer breakfast speech

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The federal government shutdown has scrambled plans for a Missouri prayer breakfast after Ben Carson had to cancel as the keynote speaker. A spokesman for the U.S. Department Housing and…

A spokesman for the U.S. Department Housing and Urban Development said Wednesday that the agency couldn’t pay for the secretary’s travel to Missouri because of the shutdown.

Carson had been scheduled as the main speaker Thursday for the Missouri governor’s annual prayer breakfast.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson said Carson’s spot would be filled by St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts.

The breakfast hosted during the first week of the legislative session typically draws hundreds of people. Ticket proceeds benefit a leadership forum on faith and values for college students.

