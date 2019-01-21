202
‘Gotti’ leads Razzie nominations, Trump up for worst actor

By The Associated Press January 21, 2019 4:14 am 01/21/2019 04:14am
This image released by Vertical Entertainment shows John Travolta as John Gotti from the mobster biopic “Gotti." The film will premiere at Cannes as a special gala screening at the Palais des Festivals on May 15. The Cannes Film Festival begins May 8. (Vertical Entertainment via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — John Travolta’s John Gotti biopic “Gotti” has topped the 39th annual Razzie Awards with a co-leading six nominations, while President Donald Trump also earned a nod for worst actor.

In nominations announced Monday, “Gotti,” the Will Ferrell comedy “Holmes & Watson,” conservative provocateur Dinesh D’Souza’s “Death of a Nation” and the R-rated puppet comedy “Happytime Murders” all earned six nominations.

Nominated for worst picture are “Gotti,” ”The Happytime Murders,” ”Holmes & Watson,” ”Robin Hood” and “Winchester.”

Along with Johnny Depp in “Sherlock Gnomes” and Travolta in “Gotti,” the Razzies nominated Trump in “Death of a Nation” and Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 11/9” for worst actor. It also nominated Trump and “his self-perpetuating pettiness” for worst screen combo. Melania Trump was nominated for worst supporting actress.

Winners will be revealed Feb. 23.

