Georgia sheriff fires jailer recorded having sex with inmate

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia jailer recorded having sex with an inmate has been arrested and fired. Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says he personally arrested 20-year-old Durell Malik Roberson of Milledgeville…

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia jailer recorded having sex with an inmate has been arrested and fired.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says he personally arrested 20-year-old Durell Malik Roberson of Milledgeville and fired him Tuesday.

News outlets report that Sills said an inmate released from jail last month informed authorities that Roberson was having sexual contact with a woman in custody. The sheriff’s office installed a camera and captured an alleged sexual encounter between Roberson and the female inmate earlier this week.

Roberson was charged with sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority, aggravated sodomy and violation of oath by a public officer. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.