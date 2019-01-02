202.5
Georgia officials identify teens killed in Dec. 31 shooting

By The Associated Press January 2, 2019 11:50 am 01/02/2019 11:50am
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Officials have identified two Georgia teens killed with a mishandled gun on New Year’s Eve.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said in a news release Tuesday the victims were 15-year-old Devin Hodges and 17-year-old Chad Carless.

Detectives said the younger teen was showing his friends a handgun Monday afternoon in Lawrenceville when he accidentally fired a shot, which struck Carless, who died at the scene.

They said Hodges ran away and then turned the gun on himself.

Detectives are still working to determine where the 15-year-old got the gun.

