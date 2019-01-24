202
General Motors to invest $22M more in Tennessee facility

By The Associated Press January 24, 2019 1:14 pm 01/24/2019 01:14pm
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (AP) — General Motors says it plans to invest another $22 million in its Tennessee manufacturing facility to build more engines.

The automotive manufacturer made the announcement Thursday about the growth at the Spring Hill facility.

The company says the investment will let the plant build 6.2-liter V8 engines with GM’s dynamic fuel management technology, which uses 17 cylinder patterns to optimize performance.

GM is also finishing a $300 million investment at Spring Hill that will bring more than 200 new jobs to produce the new Cadillac XT6.

The facility opened in 1990 and employs about 3,800 people. GM says it has invested more than $2 billion at the complex since 2010.

