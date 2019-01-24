202
General Mills recalls some flour over salmonella concerns

By The Associated Press January 24, 2019 7:39 am 01/24/2019 07:39am
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, the logo for General Mills appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. General Mills is voluntarily recalling some bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached Flour because of salmonella concerns. The 5-pound (2.26 kilograms) bags have a better if used by date of April 20, 2020 and the UPC code 000-16000-19610-0. Customers should discard the product. General Mills says all other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — General Mills is voluntarily recalling some bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached Flour because of salmonella concerns.

The 5-pound (2.26 kilograms) bags have a “better if used by” date of April 20, 2020 and the UPC code 000-16000-19610-0. Customers should discard the product.

The company says it discovered salmonella during sampling of the product, but it has not received “any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses.”

General Mills says all other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected.

Salmonella can lead to fever, diarrhea, nausea and abdominal pain.

