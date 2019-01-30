Former Trump worker to attend State of the Union speech

202
By The Associated Press January 30, 2019 10:19 pm 01/30/2019 10:19pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — An immigrant in the U.S. illegally who worked at the Trump Organization has been invited to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. 

A spokeswoman for New Jersey Democratic congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman confirmed Wednesday that her guest will be Victorina Morales, who was born in Guatemala.

Morales has spoken out about the Trump Organization’s hiring practices. The Trump Organization said Wednesday that it will use the E-Verify electronic system at all its properties to check employees’ documentation.

Trump has repeatedly cast millions of immigrants in the country illegally as taking jobs from American citizens. He turned over day-to-day management of his business to sons Eric and Donald Jr. when he took office.

In an interview Wednesday with The Daily Caller website, Trump said some of his State of the Union guests will be “border-related.”

He said his guests will include “people who have suffered very badly because we didn’t do what we should’ve done in a very dangerous part of our country.”

