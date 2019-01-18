202
Home » National News » Former officer found guilty…

Former officer found guilty of using unreasonable force

By The Associated Press January 18, 2019 12:52 pm 01/18/2019 12:52pm
Share

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer who was fired after being accused of yanking a woman out of her car and slamming her face-first to the ground has been found guilty of using unreasonable force against her.

News outlets report a federal jury returned a split verdict Thursday against former Hickory police officer Robert George. He was found not guilty of falsifying a report.

The Justice Department said George injured Chelsea Doolittle in 2013 while arresting her for disorderly conduct. Security video and testimony revealed he picked her up and slammed her to the ground, giving her a concussion, breaking her nose and damaging her teeth.

George’s defense team argued that she slipped from his grasp.

Doolittle sued the city and George, who was fired. He now awaits sentencing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500