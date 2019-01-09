202.5
Home » National News » Former Illinois lawmaker charged…

Former Illinois lawmaker charged with posting sexual images

By The Associated Press January 9, 2019 3:32 pm 01/09/2019 03:32pm
Share
FILE - In this 2012 file photo, former Illinois Rep. Nick Sauer, is shown when he stepped down from the board of School District 220 to serve as a Lake County commissioner. Sauer, a former Illinois state representative who resigned in 2018 amid allegations that he posted online explicit photos of an ex-girlfriend, has been indicted on 12 felony counts of disseminating private sexual images. The Lake County State's Attorney's office said in a statement Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, the charges against Sauer stem from an investigation that revealed two victims. (Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A former Illinois state representative who resigned last year amid allegations that he posted online explicit photos of an ex-girlfriend has been indicted on 12 felony counts of disseminating private sexual images.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office says the charges against Nick Sauer stem from an investigation that revealed two victims. The office did not elaborate. But last year when the first-term Lake Barrington Republican announced he was resigning after his ex-girlfriend made the allegations, the office said it was taking part in an investigation.

The release does not identify the two victims or say if Sauer’s ex-girlfriend is one of them. It says Sauer is expected to surrender himself on the charges by Thursday morning.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500