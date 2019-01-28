202
Home » National News » Florida man faces murder…

Florida man faces murder charges in deaths of 3 relatives

By The Associated Press January 28, 2019 8:29 am 01/28/2019 08:29am
Share

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of his parents and brother.

In a Facebook post, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Grant Amato was arrested early Monday and booked into a Sanford jail.

The sheriff’s office questioned Amato after the bodies of his parents, Chad and Margaret Ann Amato, and brother Chad were found Friday at their Chuluota home.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe the victims knew their killer and their deaths were not a random act.

The bodies were found after a co-worker reported that one victim hadn’t shown up for work.

Amato’s first court appearance was scheduled Monday afternoon. Jail records did not show whether he had an attorney.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500